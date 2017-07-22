ThoMats #5 | Tangram Challenge | Müller vs. Hummels – China Edition🇨🇳
Part five of the #ThoMats Challenge – this time brought to you from China as part of FC Bayern München’s Audi Summer Tour 2017! Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels challenge each other to the Chinese game Tangram! Who will prevail in this tile-based game?
