Thiago and Martinez back in team training
FC Bayern.tv News: FC Bayern Campus officially inaugurated – Injured players return – Manuel Neuer in full team training – Martinez and Thiago back with the team .
► Abonnieren/Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)