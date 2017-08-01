Submit Video
The Ultimate Silverstone Gaming Masterclass | WFG

Presenting the ultimate gaming track guide, courtesy of our first World’s Fastest Gamer finalist, Harry Jacks.

Aurélien Malet, professional gamer, Forza champion… and potentially the World’s Fastest Gamer?

Find out more about World’s Fastest Gamer and the hunt to find our next simulator driver here: http://www.mclaren.com/WFG

