The Road to F1, with George Russell (Ep. 3/3)

What does it take to reach the pinnacle of world motorsport?

Mission: Budapest follows the story of rising star George Russell, from signing up to the Mercedes-Benz Junior driver programme to getting his first taste of a current Formula One car at the 2017 in-season test in Budapest.

The final chapter in a three-part series, Episode 3 – The Test – follows the young Brit through his first day at the wheel of the 2017 Silver Arrow, as he takes a step closer to fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a Formula One driver…

