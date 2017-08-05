The Road to F1, with George Russell (Ep. 2/3)

What does it take to reach the pinnacle of world motorsport?

Mission: Budapest follows the story of rising star George Russell, from signing up to the Mercedes-Benz Junior driver programme to getting his first taste of a current Formula One car at the 2017 in-season test in Budapest.

The second in a three-part series, Episode 2 – The Preparation – follows George’s training regime in the team’s simulator and in the gym as he prepares to get his hands on the 2017 Silver Arrow in Budapest…

