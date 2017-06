The America’s Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton is on, and with it the rematch between Emirates Team New Zealand and ORACLE TEAM USA. In the 34th America’s Cup the Americans staged the greatest comeback in sporting history, and the Kiwis were on the losing end. Both teams will be lining up with something to prove..it’s sure to be an epic battle. #ThereIsNoSecond

(Visited 3 times, 2 visits today)