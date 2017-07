Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson and more of the world’s best golfers take on the nearest-the-pin challenge at the 2017 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

Who has the best leftie swing? And who will win?

► SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/Everyshotimaginable

► WEBSITE: http://www.europeantour.com

► FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheEuropeanTour/

► TWITTER https://twitter.com/EuropeanTour

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)