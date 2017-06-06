The breakaway is giving it all for the win – Critérium du Dauphiné 2017
The Critérium du Dauphiné engages the main competitors of the Tour de France a few weeks before “La Grande Boucle”.
For this 69th edition, the Dauphiné steps for the 2nd time of its history at the Alpe d’Huez.
In 2017, the route includes 8 stages for a total length of 1151.5 kilometers starting from Saint-Etienne and finishing at the Plateau de Solaison.
© Amaury Sport Organisation – www.aso.fr
