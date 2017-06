A look back at the highlights of ORACLE TEAM USA’s campaign for the 35th America’s Cup. The American team is a 2x America’s Cup winner, and memorably orchestrated the greatest comeback in sport in the 34th America’s Cup in 2013. The team showed incredible tenacity, and were gracious in defeat to a better team in Emirates Team New Zealand. Thank you to ORACLE TEAM USA, as worthy a Defender as they come!

