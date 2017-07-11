Summary – Stage 10 – Tour de France 2017

The 2017 Tour de France starts for the 1st time from Düsseldorf in Germany.

From Saturday 1st of July to Sunday 23rd of July 2017, the 104th Tour de France includes 21 stages for a total length of 3 521 kilometers.

KITTEL Marcel (QUICK – STEP FLOORS) won the stage in Bergerac before DEGENKOLB John (TREK – SEGAFREDO) and GROENEWEGEN Dylan (TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO).

FROOME Christopher (TEAM SKY) is the Yellow Jersey.

