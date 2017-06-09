Stan Wawrinka v Andy Murray Close-Up – Men’s Semi-Final | Roland-Garros
Stan Wawrinka v Andy Murray Close-Up – Men’s Semi-Final | Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments of the match opposing Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray at men’s semi-final of French Open in slow motion! Stan Wawrinka won 6/7 – 6/3 – 5/7 – 7/6 – 6/1.
