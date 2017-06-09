Submit Video
Stan Wawrinka v Andy Murray Close-Up – Men's Semi-Final | Roland-Garros

Tennis
http://youtu.be/vg3qzeW9he0

Stan Wawrinka v Andy Murray Close-Up – Men’s Semi-Final | Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments of the match opposing Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray at men’s semi-final of French Open in slow motion! Stan Wawrinka won 6/7 – 6/3 – 5/7 – 7/6 – 6/1.

Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb

This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.

Roland Garros Tennis

