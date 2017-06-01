Submit Video
Stan Wawrinka – Press Conference after Round 2 2017 | Roland-Garros

Tennis
http://youtu.be/lJXBGe_CF4k

Stan Wawrinka – Press Conference after Round 2 2017 | Roland-Garros. Watch Stan Wawrinka’s press conference after his victory against Alexandr Dolgopolov at the men’s second round of Roland-Garros 2017. Stan Wawrinka won 6/4 – 7/6 – 7/5.

Tennis

