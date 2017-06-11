Submit Video
Stan Wawrinka – Press Conference after Men’s Final | Roland-Garros 2017

Tennis
http://youtu.be/TDie6eMoLp8

Stan Wawrinka – Press Conference after Men’s Final | Roland-Garros 2017. Watch Stan Wawrinka’s press conference after his loss against Rafael Nadal at the men’s final of French Open 2017. Rafael Nadal won 6/2 – 6/3 – 6/1.

Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb

