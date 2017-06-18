Spins & Crash & Off the track – DTM Budapest 2017

Submit Video
Pretty much action at the 3rd Free Practice in Budapest: Mattias Ekström crashes into the barrier, Tom Blomqvist produces a lot of dust by driving off the track and Timo Glock and Loïc Duval spin their cars on the track.

