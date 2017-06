Sperry Play of the Day on Day 3 of the America’s Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton was a dial-down on the final upwind of Race 2. It saw ORACLE TEAM USA use starboard advantage to almost push Emirates Team NZ below the layline of the top right mark, gaining distance, and most importantly speed rounding the mark to extend for their first race win.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)