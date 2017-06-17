Spengler & Rockenfeller fight for the Podium – DTM Budapest 2017
Bruno Spengler and Mike Rockenfeller fighting hard for P3 during DTM race 1 at Hungaroring in Budapest. Rockenfeller uses his DRS but in the end Spengler drives the better line.
