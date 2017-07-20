Watch the behind the scenes here: https://youtu.be/Ov1QoEsNf3M

Super big thanks to Gillette for making this video happen. Sign up for their new Gillette On Demand service for easy blade delivery: http://ondemand.gillette.com You can text to order the blades you want as you need them, or set up a subscription for regular deliveries with big savings.

The AMAZING athlete featured in this video is Jose Angeles. One of the most talented people we have ever worked with by far. Go follow him right now!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/muchojoseangeles/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0GqGwnhgBMcpP-2MSMJ7kg

Music: Queens and Kings by MALAKAI (Featuring Fingazz)

Buy it here: https://itun.es/us/Levalb

Check out more of our extreme sport parkour videos here:

Bike Parkour 2.0: https://youtu.be/sNnbi4oLRdc

We have new merch available for you, yes YOU.

Go buy yourself some nice new threads!

Devinsupertramp

Film by Devin Graham in 8K on the RED Helium with the Devin Graham Signature Series Glidecam.

Edit by Devin Graham using Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

Sound Design by Dan Pugsley. Dan.pugsley@gmail.com

Want to be in our next video?! Follow us on social media!

http://www.instagram.com/devinsupertramp

https://www.facebook.com/devinsupertramp

Tweets by devinsupertramp

For business inquiries ONLY, contact me here: devinsupertramp@gmail.com

Skateboard Parkour in 8k – Streets of San Francisco!

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)