Simona Halep v Karolina Pliskova Preview – Women’s Semi-Final | Roland-Garros

Tennis
http://youtu.be/2hBrK2vHxKs

Simona Halep v Karolina Pliskova Preview – Women’s Semi-Final | Roland-Garros. Watch the preview for the women’s semi-final match opposing Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova on June 8, 2017 at the French Open!

Roland GarrosTennis

