Submit Video
HomeVideosTennisSimona Halep v Karolina Pliskova Highlights - Women's Semi-Final | Roland-Garros

Simona Halep v Karolina Pliskova Highlights – Women’s Semi-Final | Roland-Garros

Tennis
0 Comments

http://youtu.be/bXZotufWwno

Simona Halep v Karolina Pliskova Highlights – Women’s Semi-Final | Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments of the match opposing Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova in women’s semi-final of French Open.

Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb

Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin

Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG

This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)
Roland GarrosTennis

You might be interested in

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

CLOSE