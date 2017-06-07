Submit Video
Simona Halep v Elina Svitolina Highlights - Women's Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros

Simona Halep v Elina Svitolina Highlights – Women’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros

Tennis
0 Comments

http://youtu.be/fRw5aaPCNYY

Simona Halep v Elina Svitolina Highlights – Women’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros. Here are the best moments from the Simona Halep / Elina Svitolina duel at the women’s quarterfinals of French Open 2017. Simona Halep won 3/6 – 7/6 – 0/6.

This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.

Roland GarrosTennis

