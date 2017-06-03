Simona Halep v Daria Kasatkina Highlights – Women’s Round 3 2017 | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/ZTi7pLudNFs
Simona Halep v Daria Kasatkina Highlights – Women’s Round 3 2017 | Roland-Garros. Here are the best moments from the women’s third round of Roland-Garros 2017 that opposed Simona Halep and Daria Kasatkina. Simona Halep won 6/0 – 7/5.
Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb
Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin
Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG
This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)