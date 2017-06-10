Simona Halep – Press Conference after Women’s Final 2017 | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/hddmu1Eep8U
Simona Halep – Press Conference after Women’s Final 2017 | Roland-Garros. Watch Simona Halep’s press conference after her defeat against Jelena Ostapenko at the women’s final of Roland Garros 2017. Jelena Ostapenko won the tournament 4/6 – 6/4 – 6/3.
