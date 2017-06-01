Simona Halep – Press Conference after Round 2 2017 I Roland-Garros
Simona Halep – Press Conference after Round 2 2017 I Roland-Garros. Watch Simona Halep’s press conference after her victory against Tatjana Maria at the women’s second round of Roland-Garros 2017. Simona Halep won 6/4 – 6/3.
