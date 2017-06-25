Senna v Zarco: The Assen Challenge
Ahead of the Dutch GP there was a race of a different kind on Thursday, as Bruno Senna accepted Johann Zarco’s (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) challenge to pitch his McLaren GT3 against the Yamaha M1 of the Frenchman around the TT Circuit Assen.
