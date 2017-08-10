Submit Video
HomeVideosFußballRudy: "We want to win every single match" - Interview With Our New Recruit | FC Bayern

Rudy: „We want to win every single match“ – Interview With Our New Recruit | FC Bayern

Fußball
0 Comments

New signing Sebastian Rudy hasn’t even spent two weeks at Säbener, but after joining from TSG, he already feels part of the Bayern fabric. The midfielder speaks about his strengths on the pitch, his integration into the team and his preparation for the next chapter: ‚FC Bayern‘.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
BundesligaFC Bayern MünchenFußball

You might be interested in

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

CLOSE