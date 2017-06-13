Round Three Highlights: Taking Out the Top Seeds – Outerknown Fiji Pro 2017
Round Three at the Outerknown Fiji Pro was a bloody affair for the top seeds. After Michel Bourez got past Mick Fanning, rookies Leonardo Fioravanti, Joan Duru and Connor O’Leary eliminated John John Florence, Jordy Smith and Kelly Slater. And there was more. Here’s a glimpse at one of the worst days ever to be wearing a red jersey.
Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj
Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.
For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/
Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague
Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/