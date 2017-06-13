Round Three Highlights: Taking Out the Top Seeds – Outerknown Fiji Pro 2017

Round Three at the Outerknown Fiji Pro was a bloody affair for the top seeds. After Michel Bourez got past Mick Fanning, rookies Leonardo Fioravanti, Joan Duru and Connor O’Leary eliminated John John Florence, Jordy Smith and Kelly Slater. And there was more. Here’s a glimpse at one of the worst days ever to be wearing a red jersey.

Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj

Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.

For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/

Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl

Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague

Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)