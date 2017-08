Rosberg vs Rosberg: Favourite Williams Memories

We asked Formula 1 world champion father and son Keke and Nico Rosberg about their favourite memories of Williams.

You can sign up to receive more Williams Martini Racing​ content like this first: https://goo.gl/zkVgyK

Williams Martini Racing

http://www.williamsmartiniracing.com

Tweets by WilliamsRacing

http://www.facebook.com/williamsf1team

http://www.instagram.com/williamsmartiniracing

http://www.youtube.com/williamsf1tv

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)