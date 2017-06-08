Rory McIlroy | European Tour | Top 10 Shots
The European Tour looks back on the top 10 best shots from Rory McIlroy, including that incredible 3-wood from the 2016 Irish Open, his hole in one in Abu Dhabi and more of his greatest shots ever played on the European Tour.
► SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/Everyshotimaginable
► WEBSITE: http://www.europeantour.com
► FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheEuropeanTour/
► TWITTER https://twitter.com/EuropeanTour
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)