Rickie Fowler gets asked ridiculous question – Season Pass

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson star in this week’s episode of Season Pass. Comment below to win some European Tour golf stash.

Jarred McKnight runs you through some of the most embarrassing and awkward moments we’ve seen on tour, including shanks, bad handshakes and unseen ‚Awkward Reporter‘ action.

Comment below for your chance to win some European Tour golf stash. We want to hear from you!

Enjoy.

► SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/Everyshotimaginable

► WEBSITE: http://www.europeantour.com

► FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheEuropeanTour/

► TWITTER https://twitter.com/EuropeanTour

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)