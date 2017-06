Thrilled to host hip hop royalty Rev Run, of Run DMC, at the America’s Cup Village on Sunday, 4th June! Run had performed the night before at the Hamilton Princess, the Official Hotel of the 35th America’s Cup, and couldn’t leave Bermuda without seeing what the America’s Cup is all about. Fans were also lucky enough to get a surprise performance from the legend!

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)