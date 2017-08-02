Submit Video
Renato Paratore visits Lebron James‘ high school

Golf
Lebron James grew up in Akron, Ohio, home to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Ahead of his debut at the event, we took Italy’s Renato Paratore to James‘ high school to see if Lebron’s old coach could teach the 20 year old how to play basketball.

