ReLive | FC Bayern Training w/ Lahm, Alonso & more!
Relive the FC Bayern Training Session on our YouTube channel, with many stars like Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso participating! // German commentary.
► Abonnieren/Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)