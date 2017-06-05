Really awkward celebrations – Season Pass

On this week’s European Tour Season Pass, Phil Mickelson skips the US Open to attend his daughter’s graduation making him Dad of the Year. Henrik Stenson gets a heroes reception at the Nordea Masters. and Renato Paratore wins his first ever European Tour title. There’s a really bad golf swing and Jon Rahm’s girlfriend can throw it like a pro.

