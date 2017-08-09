Real Moto 2017 Trailer | X Games
Real Moto, the all-video moto contest brought to you by X Games. Vote for your favorite video at https://XGames.com/RealMoto, then tune in to ABC’s „World of X Games“ on August 27 at 1 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT for a one-hour special on the competition.
