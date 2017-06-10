Submit Video
HomeVideosTennisRafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka Preview - Men's Final 2017 | Roland-Garros

Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka Preview – Men’s Final 2017 | Roland-Garros

Tennis
0 Comments

http://youtu.be/wKv0VU8Y3m0

Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka Preview – Men’s Final 2017 | Roland-Garros. Watch the preview of the men’s final of French Open 2017 that will oppose Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka. Who is going to win the tournament: Rafael Nadal or Stan Wawrinka? Tell us what you think in the comments!

Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb

Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin

Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG

This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)
Roland GarrosTennis

You might be interested in

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

CLOSE