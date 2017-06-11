Submit Video
Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka Highlights – Men’s Final 2017 I Roland-Garros

Tennis
0 Comments

http://youtu.be/QNgE9-0sNjQ

Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka Highlights – Men’s Final 2017 I Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments of the match opposing Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka in the men’s final of French Open 2017. Rafael Nadal won 6/2 – 6/3 – 6/1. Por la Decima!

Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb

