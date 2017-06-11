Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka Highlights – Men’s Final 2017 I Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/QNgE9-0sNjQ
Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka Highlights – Men’s Final 2017 I Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments of the match opposing Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka in the men’s final of French Open 2017. Rafael Nadal won 6/2 – 6/3 – 6/1. Por la Decima!
Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb
Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin
Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG
This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)