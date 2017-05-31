Rafael Nadal v Robin Haase Highlights – Men’s Second Round 2017 | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/h5DzwLLLCCA
Rafael Nadal v Robin Haase Highlights – Men’s Second Round 2017 | Roland-Garros. Here are the best moments from the men’s second round of Roland-Garros 2017 that opposed Rafael Nadal and Robin Haase. Rafael Nadal won 6/1 – 6/4 – 6/3.
