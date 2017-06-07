Submit Video
HomeVideosTennisRafael Nadal v Pablo Carreno Busta Highlights - Men's Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros

Rafael Nadal v Pablo Carreno Busta Highlights – Men’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros

Tennis
0 Comments

http://youtu.be/KlWuB0hgyo0

Rafael Nadal v Pablo Carreno Busta Highlights – Men’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments from the men’s quarterfinals of French Open 2017 that opposed Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreno Busta. Rafael Nadal qualified for the semifinals 6/2 – 6/0.

Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb

Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin

Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG

This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
Roland GarrosTennis

You might be interested in

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

CLOSE