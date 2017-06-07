Rafael Nadal v Pablo Carreno Busta Highlights – Men’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/KlWuB0hgyo0
Rafael Nadal v Pablo Carreno Busta Highlights – Men’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments from the men’s quarterfinals of French Open 2017 that opposed Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreno Busta. Rafael Nadal qualified for the semifinals 6/2 – 6/0.
