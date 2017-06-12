Rafael Nadal – Press Conference after 2017 Victory | Roland-Garros
Rafael Nadal – Press Conference after 2017 Victory | Roland-Garros. Watch Rafael Nadal’s press conference after his 10th victory at Roland Garros 2017. Rafael Nadal defeated Stan Wawrinka 6/2 – 6/3 – 6/1.
