Rafael Nadal: From the first game to the last one. La Decima I Roland-Garros 2017

Rafael Nadal: From the first game to the last one. La Decima I Roland-Garros 2017

Tennis
http://youtu.be/VBtFyGFysQY

Rafael Nadal: From the first game to the last one. La Decima I Roland-Garros 2017. Watch the first game of Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros in 2005 until his 10th victory agains Wawrinka in 2017! AMAZING

Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb

This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.

Roland GarrosTennis

