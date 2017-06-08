PUMA x @Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport at @VOLTA. The voltage ahead of the #CanadianGP

The voltage ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. Watch Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas meet the stars of VOLTA, Cirque de Soleil’s newest show in Montreal, courtesy of team partner PUMA.

——

