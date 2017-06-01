http://youtu.be/0UUUc2MNiHk

Portrait – Marketa Vondrousova | Roland-Garros. Did you know that Marketa Vondrousova moved up the ranking from 233 to 96 in only two months? Let’s have a look at her portrait and records!

Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb

Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin

Follow us!

Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa

Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg

Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG

This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)