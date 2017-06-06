Portrait – Kei Nishikori | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/ML3Wq3lyaFA
Portrait – Kei Nishikori | Roland-Garros. Take a look at the key facts about Kei Nishikori – the only male Japanese tennis player ever to be ranked inside the top 10 in singles!
Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb
Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin
Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG
This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)