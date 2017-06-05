Portrait – Carla Suarez Navarro | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/oCuDf_92pR4
Portrait – Carla Suarez Navarro | Roland-Garros. Did you know that Carla Suarez Navarro was quarter finalist at Roland-Garros 2008 and 2014? Take a closer look at her journey.
Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb
Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin
Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG
This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)