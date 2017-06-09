Phil Mickelson extended highlights | Round 2 | FedEx St. Jude

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

In the second round of the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Phil Mickelson picked up steam with birdie after birdie but stalled out with a closing double bogey on the 9th hole.

Daniel Berger looks to defend his title in Memphis as he joins four other past champions in the field at TPC Southwind. Last year, Daniel Berger beat runners up Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker to win his first TOUR event.

