O’Leary vs. Zietz vs. Fioravanti – Round One, Heat 10 – Billabong Pro Tahiti 2017
Connor O’Leary takes on Sebastian Zietz and Leonardo Fioravanti in Round One, Heat 10 at the 2017 Billabong Pro Tahiti. #WSL
