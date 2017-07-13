Mykel Larrin: America’s Navy Athlete Profile | X Games Minneapolis 2017
X Games BMX Vert competitor Mykel Larrin spent a day training like a Navy Diver. Tune in to see how he held up.
SUBSCRIBE ► http://xgam.es/YouTube
X Games has been spreading the shred in action sports since 1995. For more coverage and highlights visit our official homepage at http://xgames.com
———
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/xgames
Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/XGames
Instagram ► https://instagram.com/xgames
———
Thanks for watching X Games!
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)