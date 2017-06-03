Submit Video
HomeVideosTennisMilos Raonic | Roland-Garros 2017

Milos Raonic | Roland-Garros 2017

Tennis
0 Comments

http://youtu.be/ykqHGhrIkng

Milos Raonic | Roland-Garros 2017. Milos Raonic talks about tennis, the lessons he learned from it, his game and how he feels about playing on clay at Roland-Garros.

Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb

Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin

Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG

This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)
Roland GarrosTennis

You might be interested in

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

CLOSE