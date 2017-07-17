Mick Fanning & Tyler Wright Explore Parts of Africa with WildArk

Between a few days of solid surf at the Corona Open J-Bay, Australian World Champs Mick Fanning and Tyler Wright took some time away from the water to focus on having fun with some new, furry friends. The two spent some time with a non-profit organization, called Wild Ark, dedicated to wildlife conservation. #WSL #jbay

