Michel Bourez Fist Pumps After Great Ride in the Quarterfinals - Outerknown Fiji Pro Highlights

Michel Bourez Fist Pumps After Great Ride in the Quarterfinals – Outerknown Fiji Pro Highlights

Extremsport
Michel Bourez found a big barrel and took down Leonardo Fioravanti in the Quarterfinals at the 2017 Outerknown Fiji Pro. #WSL #FBF #FlashbackFriday

ExtremsportSurfenWorld Surf league

